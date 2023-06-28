Weather system south of Bermuda being monitored

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday morning that it is watching two weather systems in the Atlantic Ocean, south of Bermuda.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy show no signs of redevelopment.

But a disturbance just east of that has a low chance of formation during the next few days as it moves slowly northward, parallel to the east coast of the United States.

See: 9 things to know about malaria after cases reported in Florida

There is a 10% chance that the disturbance will form in the next two days and a 20% chance that it will form in the next week.

But neither weather system poses a threat to Florida.

Read: 9 people die of heat-related illnesses in Texas heat wave

Closer to home, a heat advisory is in effect for Sumter and Polk counties until 6 p.m. because there is a potential for the heat index -- or the feels like temperature -- to reach as high as 109 degrees.

Residents are encouraged to drink plenty of fluids and to avoid going outside in the afternoon if at all possible.

Download the free WFTV weather app for updates.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

We're watching two weather systems south of Bermuda this morning. Redevelopment of the remnants of Cindy (the western one) is not expected, but the eastern disturbance has a low chance of formation during the next few days while moving slowly northward.https://t.co/DboWSR4Ct1 pic.twitter.com/ti0F78Zdfu — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 28, 2023

The remnants of Cindy (left yellow X) shows no signs of redevelopment. Another area of disturbed weather (right yellow x), very close by, may slowly develop as it moves north and parallels the US East Coast. No threat to Florida. pic.twitter.com/9bS8mX7mpF — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) June 28, 2023

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 Hurricane season names These are the names for storms that develop during the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. (WFTV.com News Staff)

Afternoon forecast: Wednesday, June 28 Afternoon forecast: Wednesday, June 28

©2023 Cox Media Group