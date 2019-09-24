0 350 dogs seized from 'unsafe and unsanitary' Florida breeding business

TAMPA, Fla. - More than 300 dogs were seized from an animal breeding business Monday in Hillsborough County.

“For years, we believed that more than 300 dogs were living in unsafe and unsanitary conditions as part of an animal-breeding business in Tampa and took the responsible party to court. Today, we have been awarded custody of these pets,” according to a Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center Facebook post.

Conditions were so dangerous at Trish's All Breed Grooming that the county obtained a court order this week and rescued about 350 dogs into the county's pet shelters, Hillsborough County officials said.

Officials said they are working with nearby animal shelters and rescue groups to accommodate the dogs.

The county waived adoption fees for other dogs already in shelters. It will be at least 30 days before the seized dogs can be adopted.

“To help make room, we are asking you to come help clear our shelter. If you can adopt, all fees have been waived,” the HCPRC post said. “We also encourage those who have considered fostering in the past to join our 60-Day Foster program.”

Scott Trebatoski, Pet Resource Center director, said employees found as many as 30 dogs at the business in cages meant for just one or two.

One puppy was found dead and others are in critical condition, according to The Associated Press.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

