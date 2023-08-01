Back to school: Goodwill offering discount to Central Florida teachers

ORLANDO, Fla. — With the first day of school around the corner, Goodwill Industries of Central Florida is offering Central Florida teachers a discount on their purchases.

Goodwill will give teachers and educational staff 10% off their total purchases when they shop at any store in Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia and Brevard counties. The deal runs through the whole month of August.

A valid school ID must be presented at checkout for the discount to apply.

Goodwill is also hosting a community-wide “Old School-New School” Donation Drive to repurpose and recycle old, gently-used clothes and other household items. All Central Florida Goodwill locations will participate in the drive on Aug. 5.

