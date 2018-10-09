Body found during search for missing boater in Lake Monroe

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Rescuers have found the body of a missing boater in Lake Monroe, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said they received a call about 10 a.m. Tuesday about two men who went out on a boat Monday but never returned.
On @WFTV @VolusiaSheriff confirms 1 of 2 missing boaters discovered on Lake Monroe has been found dead. 1 rescued was holding onto boat #WFTV pic.twitter.com/nVHnxQAWPw— Angela Jacobs WFTV (@AngelaJacobsTV) October 9, 2018
Investigators rescued one person who was hanging on to an overturned boat.
A body was found shortly before 1 p.m. about two miles west of the boat, deputies said.
No other details were released.
