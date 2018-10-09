  • Body found during search for missing boater in Lake Monroe

    By: Monique Valdes

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Rescuers have found the body of a missing boater in Lake Monroe, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. 

    Deputies said they received a call about 10 a.m. Tuesday about two men who went out on a boat Monday but never returned. 

    Investigators rescued one person who was hanging on to an overturned boat. 

    A body was found shortly before 1 p.m. about two miles west of the boat, deputies said. 

    No other details were released.

