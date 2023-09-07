Bunnell Elementary School principal resigns after assembly that singled out Black students

BUNNELL, Fla. — Bunnell Elementary School’s principal has resigned after an assembly was held that singled out Black students.

School officials said Donelle Evensen informed Superintendent LaShakia Moore that she is resigning as from her post.

Moore has asked former Bunnell Elementary School Principal Marcus Sanfilippo to return to the campus in an interim role.

The district said the assembly was held last month to encourage the group of fourth and fifth graders to perform better on test scores.

Moore issued a public apology nearly a week after the assembly.

Two mothers said their children were told at the assembly that if they didn’t do well on their upcoming tests, they could end up dead or in jail.

Officials said the investigation into the assembly has not been completed but is expected to finish this week.

