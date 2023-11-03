Cardi B music producer to open downtown recording studio

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Austin Owens — best known as Ayo the Producer — has partnered with The Beacham’s owners to build a studio in downtown Orlando.

The business will be called Hidden Sound Studios and is slated to open in 2024, according to Owens. It will be within the cluster of venues known as The Block, which includes The Beacham, a 102-year-old theater — the city’s first — originally built for vaudeville performances.

The Block’s Managing Partner John SanFileppo announced this week that his clubs and bars will be remodeled for expanded use that includes a daytime presence.

