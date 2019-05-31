0 Central Florida congressional delegation mostly a 'no' on impeachment

Channel 9 polled the entire central Florida congressional delegation to see where members stood on impeachment in the wake of the Mueller report and Wednesday’s statement by Robert Mueller.

DEMOCRATS (Not Now)

Rep. Darren Soto – (D) Osceola

“I am open minded to opening an impeachment inquiry. I believe Congress needs to hear from witnesses and investigate further evidence related to the Mueller Report in our House Committees before making a final decision on impeachment.”

Rep. Stephanie Murphy - (D) Seminole

"Should the President ignore a final federal court order to turn over documents or information, I would consider it a threat to our careful system of checks and balances and would therefore support an impeachment inquiry."

DEMOCRATS (Yes)

Rep. Val Demings – (D) Orange

"Congress must secure our elections against future interference and hold President Trump accountable. Our families, freedoms, and futures depend on building a country where the rule of law matters. Our republic is a fragile thing, but worth protecting. We have a chance in the coming months to prove that in America, truth, justice and accountability really do matter."

REPUBLICANS (No)

Rep. Michael Waltz – (R) Volusia

"We had many people waiting for the release of the Mueller report, now it is out and we must now accept the findings and move on."

Rep. Bill Posey – (R) Brevard

"Nearly two years ago, I wrote to the Justice Department asking what evidence was used as a basis to initiate the Russia investigation and appoint a Special Counsel. Oddly, they refused to tell me. And, while the investigation ultimately found no collusion, there still are many serious questions about its origin, the practices used to gather information, and decisions made by high level government officials. Efforts need to be made to supply the public with a complete transparent picture of this investigation."

Rep. Ross Spano – (R) Polk

“I called for and applauded the release of the Mueller report for the American people to read and make up their own mind— and like Mr. Mueller said yesterday, the findings speak for themselves. It’s time for House Democrats to start working with all Republicans on the priorities of the American people. Enough is enough.”

Rep. Daniel Webster – (R) Lake

“For the last two years, Robert Mueller along with a team of 19 lawyers; 40 FBI agents, intelligence analysts, and forensic accountants investigated President Trump and the actions of his campaign staff. Today, his conclusions have been provided to Congress – there was no collusion between President Trump and Russia.” (3/24)

Rep. Ted Yoho – (R) Marion

“Like many of the people I have the honor of representing, I applaud Attorney General Barr for releasing Special Counsel Mueller’s report to Congress and the public. After twenty-two months, 2,800 subpoenas, 500 search warrants, 230 orders for records, and 500 witnesses, Special Counsel Mueller found no collusion between any American and the Russian government.” (4/18)

