ORLANDO, Fla. — It will be warm with spotty showers this weekend.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said the rain is not a high chance.

But the best bets for rain will be mid-afternoon Sunday through early evening in inland areas.

It will be away from the beaches.

Read: Police preparing for planned Saturday UCF graduation protest

The heat builds next week, the hottest since last August, by the end of next week.

Chance of spotty rain this weekend The best bets for rain will be mid-afternoon Sunday through early evening in inland areas. (George Waldenberger/WFTV)

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group