Chance of spotty rain this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — It will be warm with spotty showers this weekend.
Meteorologist George Waldenberger said the rain is not a high chance.
But the best bets for rain will be mid-afternoon Sunday through early evening in inland areas.
It will be away from the beaches.
The heat builds next week, the hottest since last August, by the end of next week.
