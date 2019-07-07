Coke Zero Sugar 400 race postponed till Sunday due to weather

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The 61st annual Coke Zero Sugar 400 has been postponed until Sunday at 1 p.m. due to rain Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway.
Daytona International Speedway gates will open Sunday at 11:30 a.m.
The qualifying round for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 was canceled Friday due to weather delays. The starting grid was based on car owner points, giving Joey Logano (No. 22 Shell Pennzoil Ford) – the reigning Monster Energy Series champion and the 2015 Daytona 500 champion – the pole position.
Logano’s best Coke Zero Sugar 400 result is a third-place finish in 2011.
Kyle Busch (No. 18 Interstate Batteries Toyota) will start alongside Logano on the front row. Busch won the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in 2008 and has three second-place finishes.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}