Data shows rent prices leveling off in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — After years of skyrocketing growth, rent in Florida is starting to level off.
According to Florida Atlantic University, the cost of rent in Florida grew slower than the national average of 3.57%.
In Central Florida, Palm Bay saw an average rent increase of 1.25%, year to year.
Deltona came in at 1.3%.
And Orlando only grew by .9%, year to year.
