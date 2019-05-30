0 Disneyland's Galaxy's Edge provides sneak peek at what to expect before Florida arrival

"Star Wars": Galaxy's Edge is set to open to the public at California's Disneyland on Friday, just three months before opening at Walt Disney World.

Galaxy's Edge is the most technologically advanced single-themed expansion ever in a Disney park.

The Land of Batuu at Galaxy's Edge is pretty detailed, but the main attraction looks to be the Millennium Falcon.

There are plenty of new and old treats at Ronto Roaster, and there are plenty of hidden gems guests can find as they wander the streets,

"We have built Black Spire Outpost on Batuu on The Wild Edge of Space so that 'Star Wars' fans can come and create their own story here," said Imagineering show producer Chris Kelly. "It's like a palette you can paint your own picture on."

While the new "Star Wars" mecca opens May 31 in California, it is virtually identical to what will open at Walt Disney World.

Sights of the marketplace on Batuu at #GalaxysEdge. So much attention to detail. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/i1MCEE8xHn — Jeff Levkulich (@jlevkulichWFTV) May 30, 2019

An A-Wing docked on Batuu at #GalaxysEdge. We also got a glimpse of the new ride entrance for Rise of the Resistance. It should be opening by the end of the year at Disneyland. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/RezxzlTGwS — Jeff Levkulich (@jlevkulichWFTV) May 30, 2019

The world of Batuu at #GalaxysEdge. Up close shot of an X-Wing. Details galore, including droid tracks. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/EWmpSpfSYO — Jeff Levkulich (@jlevkulichWFTV) May 30, 2019

Plenty of droids to see at #GalaxysEdge. You can even build your own droid at The Droid Depot.#WFTV pic.twitter.com/14C24BgRGH — Jeff Levkulich (@jlevkulichWFTV) May 30, 2019

A speeder and a pod racer sitting in a bay on Batuu. It’s not just the visuals that make you feel like you are in A Star Wars movie, it’s also the sounds! #WFTV #GalaxysEdge pic.twitter.com/NAvowKJAJD — Jeff Levkulich (@jlevkulichWFTV) May 30, 2019

