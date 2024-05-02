Dozens of threatened snakes released to help restore balance to Florida’s ecosystem

Florida wildlife officials released several snakes this week to help balance out the ecosystem.

Dozens of eastern indigo snakes were set loose by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission along the bank of the Apalachicola River.

Eastern indigo snakes are a federally designated threatened species.

Crews are working to restore some balance to the state’s ecosystem after development in the 80s limited their range.

Eastern indigos can also overpower other snake species that are more dangerous to humans.

“Their diet consists of things like eastern diamondback rattlesnakes or copperheads,” said Brad O’Hanlon with FWC. “So, getting them back in is a real symbol of the restoration and conservation work that we’re doing and shows a full intact ecosystem.”

This release helped push the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service past its goal of releasing 300 snakes into the region.

