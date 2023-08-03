Firefighters battle persistent blaze at auto repair shop in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Firefighters are working to put out a persistent fire at an auto repair shop in downtown Orlando.

The 2-alarm fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on West Pine Street, not far from Camping World Stadium.

After knocking down the flames overnight, a “hot spot” sparked up around 2 a.m., firefighters said.

Due to the extended response, traffic could be impacted in the area Thursday morning.

Officials said this is the third fire in the same building, and the other two fires are still under investigation.

The fire started around the same time an international soccer match was finishing at the nearby stadium, which caused issues for attendees leaving the game.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the fire, officials said.

Investigators will be back out Thursday to find out how the fire started.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

