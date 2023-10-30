FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The historic Flagler Playhouse was destroyed early Monday morning after a fire ripped through the structure in Bunnell.

Flagler County Fire Rescue responded to reports of a structure fire at the theater around 10:02 p.m. Sunday.

When crews first arrived they reported seeing heavy black smoke coming from the eaves and an active fire in the rear of the building, according to fire officials.

Flagler Playhouse destroyed in overnight fire (WFTV)

The fire quickly spread throughout the attic space, and video from the scene shows the roof is a total loss.

Crews from Flagler County Fire Rescue, Palm Coast Fire Department, Flagler Beach Fire Department & Ormond Beach Fire Department Station 92 have been battling the blaze overnight.

The Flagler Playhouse was constructed in 1957 and was once home to the First Baptist Bunnell.

According to the Flagler Playhouse website, the theater purchased the former First Baptist Church building in 2005.

The staff provided acting classes and had plans to kick off their 2023-24 season this Friday with a performance of “The Play that Goes Wrong.”

