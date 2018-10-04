0 Florida man's Facebook posts threatened to kill Congress members over Kavanaugh vote, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida man faces charges for allegedly threatening to shoot members of Congress and their families depending on which way the Senate votes on Supreme Court pick Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

James Patrick Jr., 53, of Winter Haven, allegedly made the threats on Facebook numerous times.

“He threatened to kill Democratic members of Congress and ‘weak’ Republicans… and federal or local law enforcement that tried to interfere or come to his house,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

According to Judd, one of Patrick’s posts said, “I can tell it seems I will be sacrificing my life for my country. But I am ready and will know who needs to be killed.”

Judd said deputies took Patrick into custody within five hours of when they were tipped off about the posts.

According to deputies, Patrick also made references to a sniper rifle, arrangements for his dogs to be taken care of and a supply in a tunnel under his home. Deputies said Patrick did not have a tunnel under his home.

“It is all I think about night and day. I even wake up in the middle of the night, most nights, thinking about it,” one post said, according to deputies.

Deputies said his Facebook page also contained photos of weapons and ammunition.

According to deputies, when Patrick was arrested, he said he just wanted to annoy liberals by making “crazy statements” and that he had no intention of carrying out the threats.

Patrick was arrested in 2009 for simple battery, deputies said.

He is being held in the Polk County Jail on $500,000 bond.

