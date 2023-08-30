Gov. DeSantis holds news conference ahead of Hurricane Idalia landfall in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference on Florida’s preparations for Hurricane Idalia Wednesday morning.

The governor spoke from the Florida Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.

Idalia is now a powerful Category 4 hurricane and is projected to make landfall in the Big Bend area.

LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Idalia strengthens to powerful Cat. 4 storm ahead of landfall in Florida

Reports show that Tallahassee is experiencing wind gusts around 100 mph.

Joining the governor will be Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, Major General John D. Haas, U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral Doug Schofield and Leon County Commissioner Christian Caban.

Read: Hurricane Idalia: How to check power outages, what to do if you lose power

DeSantis is expected to provide updates on the state preparations for Idalia.

WFTV will have live coverage of the governor’s news conference on Channel 9 and TV 27.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group