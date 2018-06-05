  • Hammer-wielding suspect taken down by can of beans

    By: Kevin Williams

    YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. - An odd but convenient item helped deputies arrest a man who was armed with a hammer inside a grocery store: a can of beans.

    Surveillance video shows the suspect in a store aisle May 31 wielding a hammer. Justin Tyler Stanford, 25, was allegedly threatening store employees armed with a hammer, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office. 

    Three members of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office moved in. The sheriff, chief and a major hurled two cans of beans at the suspect, distracting him long enough for deputies to move in and arrest him, a sheriff's office spokesperson said.

    Prior to the store incident, deputies said the suspect crashed his car near the store. 

    After his arrest in the store, deputies say the suspect tried to steal a gun from a deputy who was watching him in the emergency room.

    Watch below: Surveillance video of grocery store takedown

     

