Here’s how much SunRail’s Sunshine Corridor will cost

A Florida Department of Transportation-led study estimates the SunRail/Brightline Sunshine Corridor project could cost between $3.54 billion to $4.78 billion.

That’s according to cost and ridership estimates presented by representatives with the transportation agency during the April 25 Central Florida Commuter Rail Commission Meeting. Ridership for the routes is estimated based on a 2026 opening, but that timeline has not been locked in.

The SunRail regional commuter rail service and the Brightline intercity rail to Miami have each spurred discussions for more rail connections.

