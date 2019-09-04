LEGOLAND® offers $25 tickets this weekend, portion to go to hurricane relief efforts

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - LEGOLAND® Florida Resort is offering a discounted $25 single-day theme park ticket for Saturday, Sept. 7, until Sunday, Sept. 8, with a portion donated to Hurricane Dorian relief efforts, park officials said.
“$10 of each discounted ticket sold this weekend will be donated to the American Red Cross in support of the relief and recovery efforts of those directly impacted by Hurricane Dorian,” a news release said.
Normally, a one-day ticket costs $84.99 online and $99.99 at the gate.
LEGOLAND® will also serve as a collection point for guests who want to donate items, including nonperishable goods, water, toiletries, baby products, radios, batteries, candles and bedding, to victims of Dorian.
More information: www.legoland.com/relief/
