Local hospital systems work with UCF to tackle nursing shortage

ORLANDO, Fla. — Local hospital systems are working with the University of Central Florida to take on Florida’s growing nurse shortage.

It’s an issue the school has taken on before.

The school added 100 students beyond its standard enrollment last year in order to keep pace with Florida’s demand for new nurses.

Read: ‘Inclusion and Diversity: Orange County expands ESOL Pilot Program for I-Drive employees

Channel 9 found out how local groups are working with UCF to take it a step further.

A Florida nurse workforce report show to address projected shortages by the year 2035 in our state, an additional 2,300 RNs and 1,700 LPNs would need to enter the workforce each year, and Orlando Health and AdventHealth are looking to UCF for a solution.

Read: ‘Learn and be successful’: Over 100 local tourism workers completed ESOL classes.

The hospital systems committed 10 million dollars to UCF’s College of Nursing for its new building in Lake Nona, student internships and scholarships.

Most of UCF’s nursing alumni live and work in Florida.

Watch: Workers nationwide feel uncertain about job security after recession warnings

See more in the video above.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group