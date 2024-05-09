Man charged in deadly shooting at Ocala mall set to face judge Thursday

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of opening fire inside Ocala’s Paddock Mall late last year is expected in court Thursday.

Police say Albert Shell Jr. killed a man and hurt a woman in a shooting just days before Christmas.

Ocala police captured Shell after they said he spent two weeks on the run.

His pretrial hearing is set for 1 p.m. in Marion County.

Jury selection is currently scheduled to begin on May 20.

