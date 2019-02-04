Man found dead at construction site near downtown Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fl. - Officials are investigating after a man was found dead by construction workers early Monday morning, according to the Orlando Police Department.
Police were called out to a construction site in the 400 block of North Terry Avenue around 6:40 a.m.
Upon arrival, they found that construction workers discovered the man at the bottom of an elevator shaft.
Officials said the man sustained injuries that are consistent with a fall or jump and believe the incident happend sometime over the weekend.
Victim informaton has yet to be released.
