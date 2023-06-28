Man’s body found along Marion County road, deputies call death suspicious

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s investigators said the death of a man whose body was found on the side of a road in Marion County is suspicious.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies responded to NW 77th Terrace Road near West Highway 326 after getting calls from the public about the body.

At the scene, deputies determined his death looked suspicious, but the Marion County Sheriff’s Office did not say why.

READ: Ryan Mallett, former Arkansas, NFL quarterback, drowns at Florida beach

As detectives investigate the man’s cause of death, they’re hoping anyone who might have seen something suspicious in that area on Tuesday will come forward.

Tipsters can call 352-732-9111, or citizens who want to stay anonymous can call CrimeStoppers of Marion County at 352-732-STOP (7867).

READ: NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws, nephew found dead

Stay with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this story.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group