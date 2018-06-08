0 Officials say Melbourne mural can stay -- for now

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A city of Melbourne board decided Thursday evening that a mural on the side of a building in the Eau Gallie Arts District should stay.

Melbourne leaders approved the project months ago but then decided it didn't follow guidelines and appealed it.

Opponents and proponents packed City Hall Thursday to make their case. It's up to the City Council to decide its next move.

Photos: Melbourne mural

Lisa Elaine owns a business across from the mural, and after speaking out against the design, the threats did not stop.

"I have increased security inside and outside my building," she said "They're throwing stuff at my windows at night."

Officials on Thursday had to determine whether the mural abides by Melbourne's mural guidelines.

The historic and architectural review board discussed the issue once in November and again in January. The board unanimously agreed that the mural was in order.

But the city wanted to appeal that decision, citing certain guidelines were not followed.

"The mural shall be an appropriate design for the view and vantage point of the murals intended audience," a city attorney said.

"I believe that there are sufficient grounds to immediately deny this appeal," said an attorney for the mural's supporters.

The mural depicts different cartoon characters. The city argues that it was not the approved design.

"(I'm) trying to figure out all the ways to kind of go underneath and go around everything to try to take it down, and I think it's ridiculous," artist Matt Gondek said.

"I don't know what you guys see, but to me, it's a bit violent," Elaine said.

In the past 10 years, more than 50 murals have been approved. None was rejected.

Click here to see photos of the mural.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.