Orange County firefighter trapped by collapsing roof as church destroyed by massive blaze

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County firefighter was hurt while battling a massive fire that destroyed a church Tuesday night.

Firefighters responded to The Center Arena church on North Hiawassee Trail after it caught fire around 8 p.m.

Officials said one firefighter who responded to the scene was trapped after the church’s roof collapsed.

The firefighter was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover from their injuries.

Several people inside the church were attending a night of bible study when the fire broke out.

“There was smoke, black smoke coming in. When he opened the door, the fire just rushed in,” said pastor Rich Vera.

Officials said it doesn’t appear that any of those people attending bible study were injured.

“We weren’t even out the door when we looked up and saw the roof engulfed in flames,” said church member Jason DeCasseres.

Vera said they plan to rebuild the church.

“I just felt the peace of God,” Vera said. “If God is with us we’re going to rebuild.”

