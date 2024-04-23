Orange County to meet over plan to terminate agreement with onePULSE Foundation

ORLANDO, Fla. — We could learn more Tuesday about Orange County’s plan to terminate its agreement with the onePULSE Foundation.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
The onePULSE Foundation dissolved last year.
Last month, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and commissioners agreed to pay nearly $52,000 in property taxes that the foundation owed on the once-planned site of the National Pulse Memorial and Museum.
Read: Orange County agrees to pay nearly $52,000 of onePULSE Foundation’s unpaid property taxes
The county requested the records from the now-dissolved Foundation after onePULSE violated its agreement with the county by renting out land purchased with Tourist Development Tax funds.
Channel 9 will monitor Tuesday’s meeting and provide updates on Eyewitness News.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group