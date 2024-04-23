Orange County to meet over plan to terminate agreement with onePULSE Foundation

ORLANDO, Fla. — We could learn more Tuesday about Orange County’s plan to terminate its agreement with the onePULSE Foundation.

The onePULSE Foundation dissolved last year.

Last month, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and commissioners agreed to pay nearly $52,000 in property taxes that the foundation owed on the once-planned site of the National Pulse Memorial and Museum.

The county requested the records from the now-dissolved Foundation after onePULSE violated its agreement with the county by renting out land purchased with Tourist Development Tax funds.

Channel 9 will monitor Tuesday’s meeting and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

