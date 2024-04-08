Orlando Health in St. Cloud Hospital use a portable AI device to detect seizures

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital has started using a portable artificial intelligence-powered electroencephalogram (EEG) device at patient’s bedsides to quickly detect non-convulsive seizures.

Patients with epilepsy, brain injuries, infections, and stroke victims are among those who are at risk for non-convulsive seizures during their hospitalizations.

Non-convulsive seizures can escalate to status epilepticus, which can cause long-term brain damage and neurological disabilities if not quickly treated.

Read: Solar eclipse 2024: Enter your zip code, see how eclipse will look from your home

The device consists of a headband and a pocket-size recorder equipped with artificial intelligence that automatically monitors and alerts for seizure activity.

Results are shown in real-time at the patient’s bedside or remotely, enabling accurate seizure triage.

The device is also in use at Orlando Health Horizon West Hospital, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health – Health Central Hospital.

Read: Central Florida prepares for Monday’s solar eclipse

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group