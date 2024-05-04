Orlando Magic fans celebrate Friday’s Game 6 victory

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Magic fans spent Friday evening celebrating a crucial victory.

The Magic needed to win Friday’s game at home to force a Game 7 in Cleveland.

In the hours before tip-off, Magic and Cavaliers fans filled downtown Orlando.

Clues of the high-stakes game surrounded the city as fans on both sides broke into spontaneous cheers.

Read: Orlando Magic win Game 6 at home, force Game 7

Outside of the Kia Center, the ‘Fanfest’ area was also packed with multiple fans, telling Channel 9 that the atmosphere was “electric” because so much was riding on the game.

Orlando bars and restaurants were decked out in Magic blue, and fans donned their teams’ gear at a watch party at Wall Street Plaza.

Magic fan Reilly Dotten came downtown with a group of friends. The group wanted to scoop up new Magic shirts and last-minute tickets to the game at the Kia Center.

Read: Orlando Magic confident ahead of must-win game 6 at home

“The city wants it, the guys want it. It all depends on the boys tonight,” said Dotten.

Cleveland Cavaliers fan Aiden Lay made the trip all the way from Ohio.

Despite the dominant Magic energy inside the Kia Center Friday, he wasn’t worried about home-court advantage.

“I think we’re really tough and we will be a competitor,” said Lay.

Read: Magic look to regroup and even the series at home after tough game 5 loss on the road

The Magic went on to win Game 6 by a score of 103 – 96.

The Magic play again in Cleveland on Sunday at 1 p.m., you can watch that game on Channel 9.

If the Magic win Sunday, fans are guaranteed at least two more games at the Kia Center.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group