Police identify man fatally shot at Orlando pool hall

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department on Monday identified a 35-year-old man who was fatally shot Saturday evening at a pool hall near the Washington Shores neighborhood.

Police said they were called shortly after 8 p.m. to the Chill Game Room at Columbia Street near Bruton Boulevard after someone called 911 to report a shooting.

Investigators said that when they arrived at the pool hall, they discovered Jeremy J. Powell with a gunshot wound.

Read: UCF, Orlando launch ‘resilience hub’ for underserved communities

He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Orlando police or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

Read: Election 2024: Krispy Kreme offers two free doughnuts on Super Tuesday

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group