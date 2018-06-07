  • Pulse nightclub shooting survivors sue Orlando, its police

    By: Shannon Butler

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A lawsuit has been filed related to the mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando. 

    Next Tuesday marks two years since Omar Mateen opened fire, killing 49 people and injuring 53 others.

    Some of the surviving victims are filing a lawsuit in federal court, saying the city and police didn't do enough to try to stop the shooter.

    Speaking at a news conference were two people who were at Pulse on June 12, and the brother of a victim. Their suit was filed Thursday in federal court. 
     
    More than 35 victims signed on as plaintiffs, accusing the city and its officers of violating the Constitutional rights of those who were injured and killed that night.
     
    They allege that an off-duty Orlando officer at the club that evening should have more aggressively confronted the shooter.

