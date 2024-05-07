Raising Cane’s headed to UCF area

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Foodies near the University of Central Florida may soon be swapping tacos for chicken tenders.

A development plan review request filed in Orange County on May 3 is seeking permission to demolish the Del Taco drive-thru restaurant at 12025 Collegiate Way — near the intersection of University Boulevard and Alafaya Trail, at the main entrance to the campus — and replace it with a Raising Cane’s, the popular Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based chain of chicken finger restaurants.

Kristina Belt, an engineer in the Vero Beach office for Kimley-Horn, is the applicant for the request on behalf of landowner DRE - 12025 Collegiate Way LLC — a subsidiary of Winter Park-based Demetree Global, which owns and has plans to redevelop the larger Collegiate Village commercial center the Del Taco is within.

Read: Deputies: Basset hound, 2 cats, 3 geckos & 2 birds found dead in DeLand home

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group