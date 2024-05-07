Report shows Social Security and Medicare could fall short by 2035

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new report claims Social Security and Medicare won’t be able to fully pay benefits in just over a decade.

The entitlement program’s trustees annual report says there will be fewer options for beneficiaries by 2035.

The report also shows that payroll tax revenue and other income sources will only be able to cover 83% of benefits owed.

Both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have promised during their campaigns to protect Social Security and Medicare.

