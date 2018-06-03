  • Sanford firefighter dies after power boat crash in Jacksonville

    By: Action News Jax

    Updated:

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two boats crashed during the Jacksonville Grand Prix of the Sea on the St. Johns River on Saturday afternoon, sending four people to the hospital.

    One of the people hurt was a Central Florida firefighter and he has reportedly died, Action News Jax learned Saturday night.

    Sanford Fire Department said in a Facebook post that Lieutenant Mike Salber died after a boat crash today. His Facebook says he raced on the Rapid Building Solutions powerboat that crashed in Jacksonville.

    Powerboat P1 director told Action News Jax's Brittney Donovan that it wasn't clear why the boats crashed during the third race of the day.

    The other boat involved in the crash was the Frank and Al's Pizza boat.

    One of the boats flipped during the collision and Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said at least one person was seriously hurt.

    Race coordinators did not have information about the other racers' conditions shortly after the crash and did not respond to calls and texts for updates.

    The remaining races Saturday were canceled.

