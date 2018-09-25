0 "She was the light of our life," Parents of woman murdered in Orlando speak

ORLANDO, Fla. - The parents of a young woman murdered insider her downtown Orlando apartment said there’s a part of her that’s still here.

Sasha Samsudean’s mother and father spoke at Central Florida’s 12th annual day of remembrance for murder victims Tuesday.

Each ribbon tied around branches of a tree at Mayor Carl T. Langford park, where her parents spoke, represents the memories of victims murdered in the area.

Read: Teacher fired after refusing to abide by ‘No zero' policy when students didn't hand in work

"Sasha gave us many moments that took our breath away,” said Ken Samsudean, Sasha’s father.

Sasha was raped and murdered by her building’s security guard inside her own apartment nearly three years ago.

“She was the light of our life,” said Tara Samsudean, her mother.

Everyone has gone outside to re-dedicate the remembrance tree in the park and lay flowers at its base. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/iV2cayMXHk — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) September 25, 2018

Sasha has received posthumous awards of her own, and spawned an annual award in her name for others.

"She was one of these people who didn't brag about what she did. And, yes, as a proud mom, I live with all those memories,” said Tara.

The room Sasha’s parents spoke in was standing room only.

Read: DNA expert testifies in downtown Orlando security guard's murder trial

"The event gets bigger and bigger each time, but we cannot celebrate,” said Orlando Police Chief John Mina.

Mina promised to do better with solving unsolved murders in Orlando.

In the background, the Samsudeans figured victims like Sasha were watching.

“She was a gator. Chomp chomp,” said Ken.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.