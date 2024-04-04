Troopers investigate deadly crash on I-95 in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are on the scene of a deadly crash along Interstate 95 near Port Orange.

The crash is located just north of Williamson Boulevard on the southbound side of the interstate, Florida Highway Patrol said.

It involved a vehicle that crashed into the tree line, according to FHP.

FHP said troopers will need to close the southbound right lane intermittently during their investigation.

