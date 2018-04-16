Update: Portion of SR 408 reopens following crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A three-car crash has been cleared on State Road 408 after it caused delays for about 90 minutes in Orange County, troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The crash was reported just before 10 a.m. on State Road 408, west of mile marker 15 near Semoran Boulevard.
Troopers said one car cut off another vehicle going west and it swerved into a van, which then overturned.
Minor injuries were reported, but no one was taken to the hospital.
No other details have been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
