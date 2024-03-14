Why Brightline’s Cocoa station should be big for these businesses

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Brightline’s upcoming passenger train station in Cocoa is expected to be a big deal for port-related businesses and real estate developers, among others.

Brightline on March 12 announced it will build a station near State Road 528 and U.S. Highway 1. The station would go along the tracks leading to the Orlando train station, which launched service to Miami last September. Brevard County has been seeking a Brightline station since 2016.

Samantha Senger, the city of Cocoa’s director of communication and economic development, told Orlando Business Journal the city does not have a timetable or cost for the station, but is bringing together funding partners like the Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization, as well as the city, county and Brightline, to fund the station.

