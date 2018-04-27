  • Historic summit between North and South Korea focuses on denuclearization

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    PANMUNJOM, Demilitarized Zone, South Korea - A historic summit between the leaders of North and South Korea got underway Friday in what could lead to an end to the decadeslong rivalry and years of suspicion and antagonism between the two countries.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The two nations seemed on the brink of war just a few short months ago, but now in an extraordinary about face, South Korean President Moon Jae-In and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un are meeting at the Presidential Blue House in the Joint Security Area in the border village of Panmunjom.

    It’s the first time since the Korean War ended in 1953 that a leader of North Korea has crossed into the southern section of the Demilitarized Zone, news outlets reported.

    Moon, an advocate of peace between the two countries, and Kim, supreme leader of the communist north since 2011, are expected to focus on three main topics --denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, a peace settlement and improved relations, but denuclearization is expected to dominate the discussions, according to The Associated Press.

    It’s unclear whether the closed-door meeting between Moon and Kim will lead to any progress in persuading the North Korean dictator to shut down his nuclear weapons program, something that has eluded the South and world leaders for years.

    The summit precedes a meeting between United States President Donald Trump and Kim, which is expected in May or June.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Historic summit between North and South Korea focuses on denuclearization

  • Headline Goes Here

    North Korea: What is the DMZ?

  • Headline Goes Here

    North Korea: What you should know about the country and its people

  • Headline Goes Here

    Amazon Prime increasing membership fee 20% to $119 in May for new members

  • Headline Goes Here

    Musician Charles Neville of The Neville Brothers dead at 79