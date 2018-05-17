Truck carrying cows tips over, snarls traffic

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - If traffic around Atlanta isn’t bad enough, a tractor-trailer tipped over, spilling its load. This time it was a load of cows that spilled across the highway.
Traffic was backed up for miles as crews worked to removed dead cows from the road, while others worked to wrangle the ones that escaped the wreckage.
They were herded to the side of Interstate 75 within an hour of the crash, and the truck was removed.
Video: Rounding up the cattle onI-75. Cattle shut down I-75 South in #Cobb - https://t.co/9QkwHX1LWW #Mooo pic.twitter.com/Lyn2XXX6ja— John Spink (@johnjspink) May 17, 2018
