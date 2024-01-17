‘Amish wrecker service’: Horses pull SUV out of ditch during snowstorm

ETHRIDGE, Tenn. — An Amish man in south-central Tennessee showed off his own version of horsepower.

In a video shared by Facebook user Sandra Sam Newton, an Amish man pitched in to help dislodge an SUV trapped in a ditch during a snowstorm in the town of Ethridge, WSMV-TV reported.

Newton told the television station that the man, who was not identified, decided to connect his horses to the SUV with a strap to help out.

While the horses pulled, other people pushed the front end of the SUV as snow continued to fall. The horses were definitely the heroes of the day.

“We’re gonna see if this horsepower works,” a woman can be heard saying on the video. “Amish wrecker service.”

Finally, the combination of the horses and people power muscled the SUV out of a ditch. No tow truck was needed.

“We got her done,” the woman said.

