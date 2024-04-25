Trump’s presidential immunity claim goes before Supreme Court (live updates)

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court will hear arguments Thursday over whether former President Donald Trump is immune from criminal prosecution as he faces charges that he conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump has claimed presidential immunity in a case related to the Jan. 6, 2021, violence at the U.S. Capitol because he says the case stems from conduct that fell within his official responsibilities as president. Special counsel Jack Smith’s office, which brought the case against Trump, has argued that the president is not entitled to absolute immunity and should face criminal trial.

Trump: ‘This has nothing to do with me’

Update 9:45 a.m. EDT April 25: Speaking with reporters outside a New York courthouse where he is facing unrelated criminal charges, Trump said the presidential immunity case is bigger than him.

“A president has to have immunity,” he said. “This has nothing to do with me. This has to do with a president in the future or 100 years from now. If you don’t have immunity, you’re not going to do anything — you’re going to become a ceremonial president. You’re just going to be doing nothing. You’re not going to take any of the risks, both good and bad.”

The former president has argued that without immunity, a president could hesitate to take action for fear of later facing trial.

Trump will not be in Washington on Thursday to hear arguments before the Supreme Court. He is in New York, where he is facing charges related to hush money payments made to silence allegations of marital infidelity ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Original report: The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on the case beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Lower courts have sided with Smith, including the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, which found in February that “any executive immunity that may have protected (Trump) while he served as President no longer protects him against this prosecution.”

Trump is accused of carrying out three criminal conspiracies in an attempt to stay in power, including one aimed at delaying the Jan. 6, 2021, certification of electoral votes.

