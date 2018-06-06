0 Orlando Magic fan guide

The Orlando Magic joined the NBA in 1989 as an expansion team in the Eastern Conference and over the years, the fan base has grown extensively.



Here's what you need to know about the Orlando Magic.



Orlando Magic history

The fans embraced the fledgling NBA franchise early on, and the team has made 14 appearances in the NBA Playoffs. The very first game, an exhibition game played in October 1989 against the reigning NBA champion Detroit Pistons, was a victory before a large, raucous crowd that went crazy for the duration of the game.



The franchise struggled in the early years as it suffered inevitable growing pains. But team officials made good use of their draft choices to build a nucleus, and in 1992, when they took 7-foot-1 Shaquille O'Neal from Louisiana State with their first-round pick, they were on their way. The future NBA Hall of Fame selection started the turnaround that came full in 1993 when they traded to get guard Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway, who paired with O'Neal to help the team to its first 50-win season and a playoff berth. The team enjoyed multiple successful seasons and playoff berths during the O'Neal era.



Orlando Magic fans

Orlando Magic fans are a hardy, loyal bunch. They have showed up in surprising numbers despite the team's up-and-down record over the years. The Magic moved into the 20,000-seat Amway Center in 2010 and drew well before a long, dry spell set in after the team's last, brief and unhappy appearance in the NBA Playoffs in 2012.



Orlando Magic gear and tickets

Fans can purchase official NBA Orlando Magic jerseys, caps, T-shirts and other gear here.

Tickets are available at the team's official NBA site, where you can purchase season tickets, multigame packages, suite rentals and premium seating, including those courtside.



Single-game tickets and other packages are available though ticketmaster.com. For information on available tickets, fans should call Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000.

