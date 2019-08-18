  • Get your umbrellas out, afternoon showers expected for Sunday

    By: Kassandra Crimi , Katlyn Brieskorn

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Showers and storms are expected to pass over the Central Florida area Sunday afternoon.

    Central Florida will experience highs in the low 90s throughout the beginning of the week. 

    Tropical moisture will move over the area Tuesday and Wednesday, increasing rain chances for those days, but it will pass before the weekend begins.

