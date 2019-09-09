Hot Monday, limited afternoon storms; watching the tropics

ORLANDO, Fla. - It will be a hot start to the workweek. Temperatures will soar to the mid-90s with heat indices near 100 in many spots across Central Florida. Skies will remain mostly sunny, with only about 20 percent of Central Florida receiving measurable rain.
There is a dry air mass in place that is limiting afternoon activity on Monday. If a thunderstorm does develop, it could produce gusty winds.
The dry air mass aloft will gradually erode during the week and regular afternoon storm coverage will return by Friday.
Eye on the Tropics
As expected in September, the tropics remain very active. Several tropical waves continue to emerge from Africa. One located between Africa and the Caribbean has a 30 percent chance of developing within the next 5 days.
A closer tropical wave, located just north of Puerto Rico, has a 20 percent chance of developing into a tropical system within the next 5 days, once it moves closer to the Bahamas. We will continue to monitor and bring you the latest on WFTV.com, Eyewitness News and on our free WFTV Weather app
TIPS TO HELP YOU WEATHER THE HEAT:
- 7 ways to protect your dog from heat stroke and hyperthermia
- 7 ways to keep baby safe and healthy while enjoying the outdoors
- Heat exhaustion vs heatstroke: Here’s the difference and how to stay safe
Check the full five-day forecast below:
