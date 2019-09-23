0 Jerry, Lorenzo head out to sea; all eyes are on disorganized, downgraded Karen

ORLANDO, Fla. - While dry conditions are forecast in Central Florida this week, offshore the tropics remain active.

There are currently three tropical cyclones being tracked in the Atlantic Basin.

At 11 a.m. Monday, the National Hurricane Center officially named Tropical Depression 13 as Lorenzo. It will continue to track over the Eastern Atlantic and remain over waters, not threatening any land.

See Official tracks for Jerry, Karen & Lorenzo

Download: WFTV news & weather apps | Hour-by-hour forecast

Tropical Storm Karen's track is beginning to show a bend to the west by Friday as Tropical Storm Jerry continues to move east, away from the U.S.

It's still too soon to tell if Karen will have an impact in the U.S., as this system is very disorganized battling with wind shear and it is possible that it won't survive once it passes the area around the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

5pm update: #Karen disorganized, hurricane hunters struggle to find center, downgraded to tropical depression but still threatens Puerto Rico with heavy rain/flooding. Karen forecast to re-intensify back to a tropical storm later. pic.twitter.com/2wtWkOUQQ6 — George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) September 23, 2019

Karen is very disorganized and could continue to fall apart. At 5 p.m. the National Hurricane Center stated that hurricane hunters could not find a defined center of circulation and downgraded the storm to a depression. In the long term, this system could, go out to sea or threaten the U.S. next week.

Karen will affect the northeastern Caribbean for about 12 hours starting Tuesday late morning through evening.

Heavy rain is expected across the northeastern Caribbean starting Tuesday through Thursday. Heavier rains in the forecast for the Virgin Islands and eastern Puerto Rico as Karen's deeper convection has shifted to the east. Flash flooding and landslides are possible.

The seas will be rough, especially across southeastern Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands (British and U.S.) 4 to 6 feet are expected and 8 feet possible.

It won't take too much land interaction for Tropical Depression Karen it to become more dented. Karen could be enough dented to dissipate after it passes the northern Caribbean Islands. We will continue to monitor this and bring you the latest on Eyewitness News, wftv.com and on our free WFTV Weather app.

Karen will be one to watch.. It's a weak, sloppy storm now. Will move north across Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

After that, very low confidence. 50/50 it dissipates. If it holds together, a ridge may push it west. Other models keep it out to sea. pic.twitter.com/WjOBK8JOrV — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) September 23, 2019

Record breaking western Hemisphere. 16 named storms since August 21..

That's an average of 4 names per week between the Pacific & Atlantic seasons. https://t.co/qRgtLQACzx — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) September 23, 2019

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the British Virgin Islands.

SEE CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT

WEEKLY FORECAST

Shields said this week's forecast calls for a dry weather pattern with highs near 90 and nearly no chances for rain.

Catch up on your full five-day forecast below:

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for the latest forecast

© 2019 Cox Media Group.