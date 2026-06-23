Summer Food Drive at Goodwill 2026

ORLANDO, Fla. —

Join TV 27 Community Connection and our partners, ACR Air Conditioning and Refrigeration and Community Legal Services and for the 2026 Summer Canned Food Drive.

How can YOU #GetInvolved?

Donate! June 21st thru July 11th, clean out your closets and pantries! When you donate gently used clothes and household goods to Goodwill, you can also drop off the canned food items below at any Orange, Osceola, and Seminole County Goodwill store which will help Annabel’s Closet and UP Orlando feed local families over the summer.

FOOD ITEMS NEEDED:

CANNED FRUIT

CANNED VEGGIES

CANNED TUNA

CANNED CHICKEN

CANNED RAVIOLI

TO FIND THE NEAREST DONATION LOCATION TO YOU, VISIT Goodwill Retail and Donation Centers in Central Florida | Goodwill Locations

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