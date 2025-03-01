Another grande season of dance is presented by the Orlando Ballet

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Ballet announces the performances for its next Fall season, beginning in October 2025.

Do not miss the chance to see this unique artistic touch of storytelling. All performances will be at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Steinmetz Hall.

The shows are as follows:

· Swan Lake by Guest Choreographer Christopher Stowell with live music to be performed by Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra – Oct 16 – 19, 2025.

One of the world’s most beloved ballet dramas.

· The Nutcracker by Artistic Director and Choreographer Jorden Morris – beginning December 5, 2025.

This show will offer a magical and whimsical time for all!

· Carmen by Choreographer Kenneth Tindall, February 12-15, 2026.

The production is hyper-dramatic, with costumes you will remember and grand ballet sets.

· Balanchine, Godden, Gill – March 26-29, 2026.

This production includes a special pre-performance “Meet the Artist” event before select performances.

· The Great Gatsby by Artistic Director and Choreographer Jorden Morris – April 30-May 3, 2026.

Back by popular demand!

