0 2 Orange County employees collected nearly 6-figure salaries while sitting at home for months

ORLANDO, Fla. - Only 9 Investigates uncovered that two Orange County employees have been collecting their nearly six figure paychecks while sitting at home for months.

Channel 9's Shannon Butler learned the Orange County Property Appraiser Rick Singh's chief financial officer and director of communications haven't been to work in 10 months.

When Butler asked why, she was told their paychecks ended Wednesday.

Both women were sidelined because of complaints they filed against Singh.

The two senior staff members have been relieved of duty with pay for 10 months. They were paid about six figures each while not working.

The office's attorney said Laverne McGee and Aisha Hassan were relieved of duty after they made serious allegations against Singh and other staff members.

"Both of these employees filed what some would call a whistle blower complaint," attorney Frank Kruppenbacher said.

Kruppenbacher said the officer was reviewing performance issues involving both employees when the pair made formal allegations claiming a hostile work environment.

They said staff members were working on Singh's re-election campaign. They also claimed there was a misuse of contracts.

"My personal opinion (is) this was a shakedown to get money, because both of them knew there were issues with their jobs, and the day would come when Mr. Singh and the head of staff, chief of the staff -- accountability had set in," Kruppenbacher said.

Now that the investigation has been completed, it has been revealed that the investigator was former Chief Judge Belvin Perry Jr., who is also a WFTV legal analyst. The investigation found Singh did nothing wrong.

"The guy that does the investigation works and is friends with the general council for Rick Singh. How do they know that that was a legit investigation?" Butler said.

"When it was determined they used Judge Perry, the other side's attorney was advised and had no issue with it," Kruppenbacher said. "I think Judge Perry's reputation and integrity is beyond question, and he independently did his work."

A second investigation, which will take 30 days to complete, will review McGee and Hassan's conduct and performance.

Kruppenbacher said several people gave sworn statements during the investigation, but Hassan and McGee refused to give their statement under oath.

Channel 9 has reached out to their attorney, but it hasn't yet heard back.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.