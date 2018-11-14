0 9 Investigates: Funding shift from mental health services to substance abuse

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Florida’s opioid crisis is leading to funding changes, impacting another public health problem in Volusia County.

Investigative reporter Karla Ray looked into how leaders there are able to continue to provide treatment, after losing $500,000 in mental health funding to substance-abuse services.

A for-lease sign in New Smyrna Beach marks another loss in the midst of Florida’s opioid crisis. SMA Healthcare, formerly Stewart Marchman Behavioral Health, just eliminated mental health medication management services in Southeast Volusia, after leaders were forced to redirect that $500,000 to help those dealing with addiction.

“It challenges us, and our job is to figure out how to serve more with less. That's what we do every day,” SMA Healthcare Chief Operating Officer Rhonda Harvey said.

SMA Healthcare provides both mental health and substance abuse services for Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia Counties. The services provided at the New Smyrna Beach location are being moved to two other Volusia sites, but Harvey admits it creates a geographical challenge for about 400 patients.

“Our job as a provider is to try to alleviate the issue, try to provide better access points, and try to figure out how to make services available to the citizens of southeast Volusia,” Harvey said.

Despite the funding changes, SMA Healthcare did receive some new funding within the last few weeks that will allow the provider to expand a pilot program with Florida Hospital/Advent Health. That will involve placing a care coordinator in local emergency rooms to help connect patients in crisis with mental health services.

Volusia County is an area where history proves mental health services are vital. Ebony Wilkerson is still living in a Volusia County residential treatment center, four years after driving her kids into the ocean in Daytona Beach.

Hers is an extreme example of the types of cases Harvey’s staff works to address every day, despite funding challenges.

“Volusia County is a destination for people coming from all over the place,” Harvey said. “When they get here, they don't always find what they're looking for.”

