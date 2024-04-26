Volusia County deputies seek help solving 30-year-old cold case murder

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County said they need help to solve a 30-year-old murder investigation.

In 1994, Laralee Spear was 15 years old when she was abducted and murdered.

Her body was found in a burned-out house a quarter mile from her family’s home outside DeLand.

Detectives say several people were at the house shooting guns that day.

Deputies are bringing attention to the case in hopes that someone will come forward with new information about what happened.

“We believe in our hearts that there are people out there who for 30 years have hid the key to solving this horrific murder in their hearts. And now it’s time to let it out.”

Deputies are offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

